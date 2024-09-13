UK Police and crime minister robbed while attending police conference

The police and crime minister of the United Kingdom was robbed while attending a police conference, it has been revealed.

In a major embarrassment, Dame Diana Johnson’s purse was stolen after she had spoken to warn of an “epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft and shoplifting”.

She had been speaking at the annual conference of the Police Superintendents Association at a hotel near Kenilworth in the British Midlands.

The Home Office confirmed that the minister had items belonging to her stolen while at the conference.

In a statement, Warwickshire Police said: “We’re investigating a report of the theft of a purse at a hotel on the B4115 in Kenilworth.

“A 56-year-old man from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.”