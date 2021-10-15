Yemi Keri, Non-Executive Director, Investment One Financial Services Limited

Yemi Keri is the Chief Executive Officer of Heckerbella Limited, a digital transformation company.

She is Chair, Non-Executive Director and Advisory Board member of various organisations, and an award-winning commercially minded technologist, with experience in the Information Technology and Telecommunications industries, operating at CEO and C-suite level across the public and private sectors.

She is at the forefront of digital transformation to tackle business and social problems, recognised as one of the foremost Women in Technology in Nigeria to carve out a niche in the technology space, with over two decades of experience in both the public and private sectors. She is also a business development strategist, skilled at creating innovative business solutions to address organisational challenges and leverages on the use of technology as a catalyst for strategic growth.

As CEO Heckerbella Limited, they are a digital transformation company, and a Partner at Holmen Consulting, an information technology consulting firm. She supports the iAspire Data Science Fellowship Program, an iDAF.ng flagship program that is training and preparing Nigeria’s bright minds to leverage artificial intelligence, and advanced machine, as well as deep learning concepts to tackle business and social problems.

Prior to starting her entrepreneurial journey as the CEO of Heckerbella Limited, she held roles in executive management positions: the Consulting Head of IT at the National Pensions Commission (PENCOM), the General Manager for Information Technology and Enterprise Systems for NatCom Development and Investment Company Limited (trading as ntel), pioneer MD/CEO of Edo state Directorate of Information Communications & Technology Agency (ICTA), and the Regional Manager, West Africa for SAP.

Keri is passionate about creating endearing business opportunities and generational wealth through leveraging the limitless opportunities that information technology offers. With her expertise in technology and strategic business development, she has inspired many, men and women alike, to create indigenous technology companies.

She has built an amazing career in information technology with a proven track record and is credited with creating the framework of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policy in Edo state, broadening the recognition of the values and acceptance of information technology into the public service, and the establishment of the first-ever Information Communications and Technology Agency – an enabler for the full delivery of e-governance in the state. This giant feat attracted several accolades locally and internationally.

She is a global business consultant and an ardent advocate of women’s participation in Boardroom decision-making and having a voice at the table. She believes that talent and skills are major parameters in measuring performance. For her, a woman is as likely as a man to excel in any field if there is a level playing ground, given the excellent performance of women over the years in the corporate world.