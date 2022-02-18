Vivian Nwakah, CEO of Medsaf.

Vivian Nwakah is the CEO of Medsaf. Medsaf is a one-stop shop for healthcare stakeholders to purchase, manage, and track medications in complicated supply chains.

Medsaf is a curated medication marketplace for African hospitals and pharmacies. It is a global organisation with headquarter in United States and a presence in Nigeria. They believe that quality medication is a fundamental human right. They focus on bringing high quality medication manufacturers directly to pharmacies and hospitals, using their Medsaf platform. Their platform provides hospitals and pharmacies with access to credit, inventory management and logistics.

Nwakah is a big believer in cultivating the right corporate culture. She has always said that “Medsaf is a movement and we want the right people to belong. We are out of the box thinkers, we are leaders, we are cutting edge and we are trailblazers.”

At Medsaf, she maintains two ethos. First is that no one is allowed to ever say the phrase “This is Nigeria” because according to her, the Medsaf team does not settle for mediocrity. “If we face an obstacle, we must find a way to excel that fits within our morals and ethos.” She stated. The other rule is that no one is allowed to say, “I can’t” because according to her, positivity is very important.

As a go-getter, starting off her company meant she was not going to give attention to the obstacles on her way. So in doing her best to raise capital to commence her business, she says she learnt that even though you may need money, it’s important to find people who can invest, who also really believe in your vision and roadmap.

Vivian is a serial entrepreneur and strategist that has created and innovated around execution in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and energy space. She is an award-winning founder, having received recognition from Forbes, the British Royal Family, Women in Africa, Seedstars and many more, as a high impact entrepreneur. She brings an innovative approach learned from earlier moments in her career.

She has won a myriad of awards for being a leader in sales. She was one of the youngest in her region to manage a multimillion dollar per year Wells Fargo Mortgage branch. Also, she led a political campaign in Chicago’s south side and gained endorsements and funding from powerful unions. She has been covered in Reuters, CNN, Forbes, Financial Times, and AFP.

Vivian attended University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a BA in Psychology and Sociology. She also attended the Global Partners program and studied business in the United States, France, and Brazil.