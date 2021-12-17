Uju Obuekwe, Chief Strategy Officer, Platform Branding company

Uju helps entrepreneurs and professionals achieve financial success through the power of their business and personal brands. She works with clients through a clearly articulated process for entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate organisations looking for ways to increase brand awareness, attract and retain their target market and drive profitable growth.

Her career has been one bold move after the next. From her start in Law, to the banking and financial services sector, before joining the marketing communications industry over a decade ago, she was determined to become a force in a sector that was not systematically designed for her to win.

Now, her mission is to promote and practice continuous development and improvement of self for the attainment of a better life, career and business. An entrepreneur at her core, she leveraged her years of corporate leadership experience, entrepreneurial expertise and marketing acumen in Co-Founding Platform Branding; an award winning integrated marketing communications firm that prides itself on work that is smart, engaging and on message – work that is in tune with current trends and technologies.

Today, she is a Fellow of the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria and Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants; an Alumna of the inaugural cohort of the African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC) a leadership program for women across Africa, with a certificate in Corporate Innovation from the Stanford Graduate School of Business LEAD Program, and a certificate in Entrepreneurial Management from the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan Atlantic University.

In 2019, she received the WEF Woman of Excellence Award at the Women Economic Forum held in India, and is a Mentor of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, mentoring both early-stage, experienced professionals and entrepreneurs. She is the current Vice President of the EDC – Pan Atlantic University Alumni Association and the former National President of Federal Government College Enugu Old Students Association.

She was recently appointed into the Advisory Board of FLLO Biz Support (FBS), a social enterprise that provides Women SMEs with Finance and Advisory services. Uju is a charismatic and exceptional speaker who speaks internationally and across the country. She is the author of three books; ‘Branding to Win’ How Ageless Principles Build Timeless Brands, ‘After the Break’: A Returning Woman’s Guide to Work and The Essential Guide to Personal Branding: Learn the Secrets to Personal Success in the Age of Social Distancing. The books are currently available to purchase online; while the paperback version will be on sale soon. She has been featured in several publications and mediums, including; Press, Radio and TV.