Tinuola Akinbolagbe, CEO at Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN)

Tinuola Akinbolagbe is the Chief Executive Officer at Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN).

The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), founded by Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and other business leaders, is a business-led platform that mobilises private sector’s resources and capabilities and leverages same to support the improvement of Nigeria’s healthcare system. PSHAN has based its strategic approach on the premise that the vibrant and fast growing private corporate sector in Nigeria with its business techniques, innovative approaches, influence, reach, resources and capabilities can yield huge gains in the health sector, if harnessed strategically and aligned to government’s priorities.

Launched in 2010 as Private Sector Round Table for Health in Nigeria (PSRHN) with a signed partnership agreement, initially focusing on Polio and Malaria, the Alliance was formally endorsed as PSHAN, a high-level platform for the mobilisation of business and corporate leaders towards improving health outcomes in 2012.

Adopt-A Healthcare Facility Program has gained support from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and about 40 other corporate and institutional partners in strengthening the Primary Healthcare sector in Nigeria.

Akinbolagbe is an experienced, highly collaborative team player with relevant board level experience, superior business acumen and a demonstrable track record in the health and allied sectors. A healthcare administrator with over two decades of experience in the health services, financial and ICT sectors, her experience spans across strategic planning, operational and risk management particularly in the private sector, having worked at Lagoon and St. Nicholas Hospitals before veering into mainstream insurance at Healthcare International Ltd, and later Oceanic Health Management Ltd as one of three pioneer staff.

She moved to GlobeMed Healthcare Solutions, a multinational Third-Party Administrator (TPA) as the Medical Director before leaving to join Health Assur Ltd, as the pioneer MD/CEO and then later to the health diagnostics sector at Synlab Nigeria, a member of Synlab Group, Europe’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic services, where she served as the Chief Executive Officer before joining the PSHAN team.

She holds a degree in Medicine & Surgery, graduating from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos in 1999. She also has a post-graduate diploma and Masters in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, University of London.

She is actively involved in mentoring students and young professionals and works with several charities and non-profits to raise funds for community health initiatives. She is happily married with children.