Shalom Asuquo, Executive Director, The John Maxwell Team

Shalom is a seasoned business leader, a chatbot engineer and a John Maxwell Certified High Peak Performance Coach, having 20+ years cross-functional experience, spanning Financial Services/Fintech, Consulting, Hospitality, and Public /Governmental sectors; and a product of high-flying business institutions across the globe such as the London Business School, Ross Business School, the University of Michigan, Lagos Business School and North Central University.

As an Executive Director of The John Maxwell Team, she is certified to facilitate, speak, train and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills, and personal growth. She is trained and mentored by John Maxwell and mentors of his world-class faculty. Shalom is equipped with the tools, resources, and experience to help you and your team improve your productivity, performance, and profitability in order to help you reach your set goals and objectives.

As the CEO of Travellab Nigeria, she plays a key role in formulating strategic plans that guide the direction of the business growth including expanding into new markets, bringing in new local/international partnerships, innovating new services and ensuring they are implemented

Travellab Agency has been recognized by Airpeace and Dana for maintaining the most profitable trade partnership, with sales of over 200 million naira yearly for solely local travels only.

Prior to her current work, she was the Special Assistant, Special Duties to the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, leading to the consistent emergence of Akwa Ibom state as the top ten Nigerian state championing the most significant foreign investments as at 2018.

As a lifestyle, she champions bridging the financial equity divide and transforming Africa by harnessing the benefits of women/youth development and empowerment.

On business performance advisory, she provides business advisory to corporates to achieve and over-deliver on their business goals, maximizing an emotional and artificial intelligent framework in Business Performance Coaching, where she provides coaching and business advisory to corporates such as executives and sales professionals.

As Special Assistant to the Akwa-Ibom State Governor (Special Duties), she supported the Akpabio-led administration to cultivate, maintain and advance relationships with a range of organizations, institutions and individuals, while monitoring the implementation of special projects vis a vis women empowerment.

As Personal Assistant to the Governor (Protocol and Women mobilisation), she was involved in preparation and recommendation to the governor for the conferment of agriculture-based grants worth over 1 billion Naira and ensuring they were given to deserving women for the purpose of establishing agric based businesses.

Furthermore, she championed and executed the set-up of the Akwa-Ibom green brigade which was an initiative that empowered over 2500 women and youths while simultaneously improving environmental health.