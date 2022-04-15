Omolola Faleye, Founder, The MakeUp Fair Series

Omolola Faleye is a consummate beauty entrepreneur with over 5 years professional experience as a business owner and chief executive. She is the Creative Director of Pops Concepts, a full-service beauty services, makeup consulting, beauty advisory and enterprise support firm. Pops specialises in creating trade, education and consumer events for the makeup and beauty industry.

She is the creator and Vice president of Nigeria’s largest makeup and beauty industry trade fair – The MakeUp Fair Series.

The popular platform was created by Omolola with the vision of revolutionising the makeup business in Nigeria by providing a credible and vibrant platform for industry professionals and businesses.

Omolola has an uncommon flair and passion for the makeup and beauty industry and under Omolola’s leadership, Pops has organised 21 successful editions of the MakeUp Fair Series in 6 major cities in Nigeria.

A dedicated professional, she spends her time and energy expanding the beauty community network, creating and pioneering beauty events such as The MakeUp & Beauty Connect Series (MBCS), The MakeUp Runway Africa (MURA) and The Beauty Press Series. She is a YOUWIN 2012 Awardee.

On launching the MakeUp Runway Africa, she said she birthed it in 2012 as the brain child of Pops, and that the Makeup Fair Series has established itself as a platform that has succeeded in providing the right connection for makeup and beauty brands, enthusiasts, makeup artists and industry influencers.

“The Makeup Fair Series isn’t just about taking over the beauty scene in Nigeria and beyond, but also about innovation. During the 13th edition of the series, Pops launched the 1st Makeup Runway feature which had 13 Nigerian makeup artists conceptualise, create and unveil eccentric makeup art on the runway. The edition launched a major attraction that has pulled hundreds to the fair’s doors each year.” She said.

Omolola is a graduate of Accounting from the University of Abuja. Her career as an entrepreneur began when she resigned from a five-year employment as Project Manager in an IT/ICT company, she became the brand representative for the international makeup brand in Nigeria. In 2008, the brand named her the Best PR Distributor for Nigeria in recognition of her outstanding commitment, sales, and marketing effort in Northern Nigeria. And in 2009, she became the Managing Partner for Sleek Franchise Abuja. In 2010 & 2011, she was named highest selling /best franchise Nigeria.

She is a teacher at heart. She devotes her time to motivating and inspiring young people to follow their dreams and their passion. Omolola credits her success so far to God’s grace and strength.