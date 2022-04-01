Olufunke AlomoOluwa, Managing Consultant at MaDop Associates Limited

Olufunke AlomoOluwa is a C-Suite leader with over two decades cognate experience in business and corporate leadership, business re-engineering, board management, developing business processes, operational governance, and financial engineering. Over the last 20 years, she has served in various capacities including being the Managing Director/CEO of Chams Access, a subsidiary of Chams Plc.

As Executive Director – Innovation, Marketing Communication and Sales at CHAMS PLC, she managed and coordinated the operations of the company’s strategic business units by driving business efficiency and profitability through provision of strategic and operational leadership, managing portfolio expansion and instituting governance. Her role also included managing board and stakeholders expectations.

As Managing Director, ChamsAccess LTD, she turned around the downward growth trend and grew the business revenue by over 6000% and profitability by over 4000% within 2 years. Olufunke also established new products as well as new partners, resulting in better integration in the financial sector and diversification into the telecommunication sector.

Furthermore, she built strategic relationships with key industry players and relevant government functionaries in a bid to enhance the corporate image of Chams Access and Chams Plc as a whole.

When Olufunke was Deputy Project Manager (BVN Project), Central Bank of Nigeria BVN Special Project, she was also the chief installation officer and she worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Baker’s Committee, to develop project implementation framework and also managed a team of 100 professionals in deploying over 30,000 BVN registration devices across 5,000 Bank branches nationwide, with a team of over 100 staff.

She is currently the Managing Consultant of MaDop Associates Limited (Management and Financial Consulting Firm). MaDop is a consulting service company established to help SMEs in developing their business and growth strategy, formulating their financial strategy, and designing their process governance structure. They partner with clients to adapt proven international standards into their businesses.

Olufunke’s competencies span across corporate strategy formulation and flawless execution, turnaround management, innovation management, information technology, business development, human capital development, auditing & accounting, corporate governance & finance, project management, organisational change management, succession planning and leadership.

She is a fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN). She holds an MBA from the PAN Atlantic University (Lagos Business School) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Economics (combined honors) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Olufunke has attended several executive trainings in top institutions like IESE Business School, Spain and University of Wisconsin, USA. She is a member of several professional associations including Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Institute of Directors (IOD) and Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).