Odiri Oginni, MD/CEO at United Capital Asset Management

Odiri is MD/CEO at United Capital Asset Management. United Capital Plc is a leading pan-African financial services institution focused on leveraging technology to empower businesses, individuals and governments with excellent financial services.

Oginni is an experienced corporate executive and board director with over 15 years of experience driving business strategy and financial performance.

She has relevant experience in the financial services sector in the areas of audit and compliance, portfolio management, financial analyses and reporting enhancements, tax and regulatory management, strategy and investor relations, treasury and cash flow management, business process automation, capital raising (equity and debt), budget preparation and analysis, corporate rating management and finance team training and development.

She is also passionate about business transformation and helping companies achieve market leadership.

As CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited, under her leadership, working with her team, they recorded significant growth in assets under management managing over N300billion ($750million) in total assets for both institutions and individual investors across equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

Odiri grew the mutual fund portfolio from N7bn as at December 2018 to over N200bn by 31st December, 2021, positioning the firm as Top 3 mutual fund manager in Nigeria.

Oginni was a former Group CFO of United Capital Plc, a publicly listed investment banking group. As CFO, she expanded her influence beyond the traditional role of reporting financial results and managing costs to identify opportunities for top-line growth, drive profit improvement, and use financial data to influence operational decision-making and strategy.

Her past roles include Head, FINCON and Head, Financial Planning, Strategy and Investor Relations at United Capital Plc. She was also Portfolio Analyst at BGL Plc and Audit Senior at Akintola Williams & Deloitte (now Deloitte and Touche).

She serves in various mentorship capacities including WIMBIZ mentorship and Women in Investment Management of the CFA Society Nigeria.

Currently, she is the Chair of the Employer Relations Committee of the CFA Society Nigeria, and was recognised as a Top 100 Career Women in Nigeria in 2021.

Oginni is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant, a CFA Chartered Holder, and a First-Class Graduate of Accounting from Babcock University.

She has an advice for you on investment. “Invest in yourself as this improves your capacity to keep and grow the money. Invest in your education, personal development, financial education and so on, and by doing this, you are better prepared to take advantage of opportunities and avoid investments that could make you lose money. You must learn to do proper due diligence before investing. So, investing in improving yourself comes before investing money.” She admonishes.