Mercy Bello Abu, President/Global Convener, Entrepreneurs Platform Initiative.

Mercy Bello Abu is a management consultant and a clarity mind-reset strategist. She is a trainer at IHP Consulting Services, well-sought-after entrepreneurship, leadership, clarity coach, and a public speaker.

A graduate of English and Literary Studies from the Edo State University, MBA from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and has been involved in capacity building, training, and capacity development for over twenty years.

She is also the Publicity Secretary of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), the appointed Coordinator of Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association WISTA Nigeria, Rivers state chapter.

Bello Abu is the former Chairperson of NECA’s (Nigerian Employers Consultative Association) Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW) South-South.

Mercy is the President/ Founder of Entrepreneurs Platform Initiative EPI. A forum where they share inspirational stories on entrepreneurship, a platform that is all about entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship.

Read also: Technology will play a role in risk management, sustainability — Chairman, Access Bank

The EPI is a forum that shares the best of real life stories of entrepreneurship and celebrates entrepreneurs as well. This process is achieved by organising seminars, trainings and workshops, where seasoned entrepreneurs share their challenge -to -success stories.

As the Executive Director of the School of Clarity, Entrepreneurship and Mentorship, she coaches and mentors individuals and organisations on having total mind reset with clarity for self-actualisation.

She is a recipient of several awards, and a fellow of various professional bodies, including Fellow African Institute of Strategic Managers FAISM, Fellow Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), Fellow Chartered Institute of Human Resources Management (FCIHRM), Fellow Chartered Institute of Loans and Risk Management of Nigeria (FCILRM), Doctoral Fellow Institute of Leadership Manpower and Management Development (DFILLMD).

A recipient of several awards, some include The Entrepreneur Of The Year’, by the Women On Fire Initiative, and ‘The Woman Of Impact Award 2018’. Others include ‘The Distinguished Service Award’ and honorary Rotarian award by The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Creekview of the Rotary International District 9141. She also won the prestigious education award by The Port-Harcourt Education Festival Beam International ‘Woman Of The Year 2020’ to mention a few.

Mercy is an appointed member of various boards, including, board member Sustainable Enterprise Development (SED) initiative.

She is happily married with four children, a God-lover, and an ordained evangelist at Just Jesus Assembly.

Her goal is to help brands, individuals, and organisations with her vast knowledge in entrepreneurship and leadership training, train entrepreneurs to create systems, structures, and strategies with a clarity mind-set for business growth and sustainability.