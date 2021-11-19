JeNika Mukoro, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at VerifyMe Nigeria

JeNika Mukoro is a dynamic and versatile leader with over 20 years’ progressive experience, spread across several verticals of the profit and non-profit sectors in and beyond Nigeria.

JeNika is currently the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at VerifyMe Nigeria, a vibrant technology company that provides an array of identity verification services to individuals, businesses, and governments. In her capacity as Vice President, she charts the overarching brand vision and superintends the activities of multidisciplinary teams.

JeNika’s professional journey began at AmericasMart Atlanta, one of the largest wholesale trade centers in the world. There, she served as managing editor of the organisation’s publication and oversaw various aspects of its content development and promotion processes.

Her time at AmericasMart Atlanta was followed by a six-year stint as the Founder of Inanna Source Inc., a privately held firm that successfully provided business support services to a broad spectrum of clients across America. This marked JeNika’s first foray into private consulting and was emblematic of her innate entrepreneurial drive.

In 2011, the trajectory of her career shifted with an audacious move to Nigeria and her subsequent engagement as Group Director, Marketing & Communications at Heirs Holdings and Africa’s leading philanthropic organisation, The Tony Elumelu Foundation. As Group Director, she had the executive mandate of overseeing the pan-African marketing communications activities of the entire group, including those of its sister-brand United Bank of Africa (UBA) and others in the finance, power, healthcare, oil and gas, real estate, and hospitality sectors.

After years of driving transformative processes and instituting award-winning brand initiatives at Heirs Holdings and The Tony Elumelu Foundation, JeNika pivoted to the rugged terrains of telecommunications. She assumed the role of General Brand Manager at ntel, Nigeria’s first 4G/LTE network, helped launch the brand into the Nigerian market, and grew its customer base substantially.

In 2018, she returned again to the corridors of consulting with MindField Communications, a privately owned firm specialised in providing marketing and brand communications solutions to SMEs and other organisations in the West African market.

Her extensive professional track record of re-creating brands, driving growth, and delivering excellence is complemented by her passion for voluntary service. She occasionally donates her time and resources to social causes and also serves as a member of ACT Foundation’s Proposal Review Committee.

JeNika holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Morris Brown College, Atlanta, from where she graduated cum laude. She continues to sharpen her mind by staying curious.