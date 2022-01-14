Inimfon Etuk, Founder She Forum Africa

Inimfon Etuk is a versatile and resilient person driven by purpose and a plan. A 2015 alumna of the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) of the United States Government, gifted communicator and facilitator, Etuk’s trademark skill is in helping others nurture good ideas into real opportunities. Her portfolio includes hands-on technical expertise and a unique range of experience in public relations/public communication, journalism, generational diplomacy, gender development, youth leadership and mentorship, enabling her to design effective stakeholder engagement and management strategies across board.

She started gaining private sector experience working (part-time and during the holidays) throughout her undergraduate years as an Administrative/Executive Assistant at Intellect Associates, an Architectural Firm. She has served as Client Liaison Executive for Eagleflair Consulting, Lagos; Head of PR & Strategic Communications and later Business Development Manager respectively for MessageWise Ltd, Abuja. Across these platforms, she was directly responsible for leading project implementation teams spanning industries like Government, Health, Tourism, Entertainment, Media, Finance, Oil and Gas, to name a few.

Etuk met and discussed with HRH Prince Charles of Wales on youth development issues (Nov 2006) through the British Council Connecting Futures Programme in partnership with Youngstars Foundation. She is the author of Communication – a development handbook published by the British Council/DFID (2006). Her passion for constructive cross-generational engagement earned her a coveted youth leadership award in 2003 from the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for “Synergy of Thought and Action”.

She is a proactive individual who is able to develop and motivate others to achieve targets. Etuk is trained and certified by the Protocol School of Washington as a Corporate Etiquette & International Protocol Consultant. She holds a BA (English) Ed from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, and an Advanced Certificate in Brand Management from the London School of Public Relations (LSPR).

She is the Founding CEO/Lead Strategist at Premium Logic International, a PR, training and strategy Consulting Firm. She is the Founder of Friendraiser Community Initiative, a registered social enterprise and networking initiative that engages, inspires and motivates women. Passionate and constantly on the hunt for credible and challenging platforms, she also founded and hosts SHE FORUM AFRICA, a pan Africa women development, leadership and lifestyle organisation aimed at amplifying personal development opportunities for African women through strategic mentoring and life-long learning.

She is a member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and Toastmasters International. Inimfon is a recipient of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Rare Gem Award for “Exemplary Leadership and Dedication to Mentoring of Girls and Women”.