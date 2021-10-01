Ijeoma Onah, CEO SuperTV (Ag)

Ijeoma Onah is the Director, Content Strategy and Partnerships. As the acting CEO of SuperTV, the idea was to source internally for the replacement of the CEO, and she was found worthy to act till confirmation from the company is made known.

Onah is an advisory board member of the School of Media and Communications of the Pan- Atlantic University (Lagos Business School). She has mentored and continued to mentor students of department of Mass Communication in Nigerian Universities as well as different film academies in Nigeria, on the business of film through the FilmBizHub Initiative for upcoming and young Nigerian Film makers.

Ijeoma is a Film and TV industry executive, experienced in aggregation, acquisitions, and distribution of Film and TV programming, both foreign and local, for exploitation of rights by different platforms across territories. She also has over 10 years’ experience in organising professional B2B events in the film and TV industry in Africa, Europe, and the United States.

Prior to her current position at Super TV, she has pioneered major inroads to Africa TV/Film industry through various international events, by nurturing their confidence in Africa as an emerging market. Her efforts in ensuring that quality business and revenue generation from licensing of rights for Film and TV content, has resulted in more African participation at international events.

Onah is the Founder of the Nigerian International Film Summit which takes place annually in Los Angeles and Lagos, and the Nigerian International TV Summit, which is also an annual event in Paris and Lagos. These are business-to-business and networking events that seek to bring together executives in the film and TV industry for engaging discussions in the film and TV ecosystem in Nigeria.

According to Ijeoma Onah, SuperTV was conceived to effectively democratise streaming in Nigeria and Africa.

“We leveraged on the sachet culture in Nigeria by providing daily plans across all our bouquets, thereby making the service affordable and inclusive for everyone. Our entry-level price of N200 for the Bronze Daily plan is about the cost of a bottle of coke for example. Super TV, therefore, offers great entertainment and an affordable viewing experience.” She said.

On the SuperTV brand being disruptive, she says “When we talk about disruption, it is a process whereby a smaller company with fewer resources can successfully challenge established incumbent businesses. Specifically, as incumbents focus on improving their products and services for their most demanding (and usually most profitable) customers, they exceed the needs of some segments and ignore the needs of others.” She stated.