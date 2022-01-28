Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue, Chief Commercial Officer at CAP PLC

Ifeoma is a seasoned professional with a rare mix of experience in brand management, sales, media and over 16 years’ experience building brands across Africa.

She is the Chief Commercial Officer at CAP PLC, makers of Dulux Paint, where she is currently leading the sales and marketing teams to deliver over 50% business growth.

A graduate of Economics from the University of Jos, Ifeoma started her career with Procter & Gamble Nigeria as an Assistant Brand Manager. In 2007, she transitioned to sales where she was responsible for driving the business growth of the central Nigeria region.

Ifeoma thrived in her sales role, leading a 200-man team to become the fastest growing business unit in West Africa, and doubling her key distributor’s business over a three-year period.

After a successful assignment in sales, she became responsible for the Vicks business and then moved to leading the media portfolio of Procter and Gamble West Africa, coordinating media strategy and implementation across Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun, Senegal, and Ivory Coast.

As Media Manager WA, she led the partnership with the MEA Facebook team to create the first-ever advert on feature phones. The learnings from this pilot were instrumental in the launch of feature phone ad-targeting in markets with low smart phone penetration across the region.

Chuks-Adizue also led the Oral Care business across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Ivory Coast during the 2016 economic recession and against all odds, led her team to grow the business in Nigeria by 17% and double the business in Kenya over an 8-month period.

Prior to joining CAP Plc in 2021, she led the cocoa beverages business at Cadbury Nigeria, responsible for the business growth across Nigeria and Ghana as well as leading the equity and innovation agenda for the category across MEA region.

In her usual fashion, she led her team to turnaround the Bournvita brand from a 3-year decline to double digit revenue growth in her first 18-months; while leading her team in Ghana to grow by almost 30% during the COVID-pandemic in 2020.

Ifeoma is passionate about growth, people development and living a life of purpose that makes God proud.

In 2012, in addition to her full-time job, she co-founded Deluxe Childbirth Services, a business focused on reducing the maternal mortality rate in Nigeria by helping expectant parents give birth in the United States of America the right way, stress-free and within affordable costs. Over the last ten years, this business has grown to serve numerous clients across the world.

Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue is the author of two books –‘The Uncommon Woman’ and ‘Made for More’, and is founding president of the Uncommon Woman Movement, where she inspires and teaches career women how to purposefully and profitably birth the ‘more’ in them even with their full-time jobs, without losing the things that matter like their homes or sanity.