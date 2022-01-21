Ibilola Amao, Principal Consultant, Lonadek Global Services

Ibilola Amao is the Principal Consultant of Lonadek Global Services Lonadek is a multi-award-winning, woman-owned, ISO: 9001: 2015 Engineering Technology and Information Management Company.

After returning to Nigeria in 1991, and serving as an Associate lecturer at the University of Lagos, at the time, she worked with Professor Ibi-Dapo Obe, who later became the vice chancellor of the university, Engr Sola Alabi, and Dr Olatokunbo Somolu, who is her mentor and role model. She decided to set up Lonadek’s CADD Consultancy Services, consulting for NNPC and NETCO.

At Lonadek Global Services, they align people, technology, engineering solutions and services to create value for the society. They have prepared over 100,000 STEM talents, 10,000 tech talents and exposed over 15,000 Engineers to state-of-the-art technologies, while increasing gender diversity in STEM programmes from 10% to 42%.

Ibilola is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors, Energy Institute (EI) UK and Nigerian Society of Engineers. She sits on the Board of the Energy Institute UK IP Week and is on the panel of judges for the Royal Academy of Engineering UK Africa Prize. Ibilola is a Co-Founder of the Women In Energy Network (WIEN), a council member of WEConnect International, Nigeria and a Commonwealth Business Women’s Network (CBWN) member.

She is a WEConnect 2021 Rise To The Challenge Energy Sector Awardee, a 2020 C3E International Energy Women of Distinction Awardee, Forbes Rising Star 2019, Vital Voices VV100 Fellow, an International Women Entrepreneurial Challenge (IWEC) Awardee and a 2016 Energy Institute Champion. “My colleagues and I focus on deploying Information Technology, STEM and Tech expertise to accelerate project delivery, digitalisation and enhanced performance.” She said.

Based in London and Lagos, Lonadek’s outsourcing and human capital development services are unmatched. They think globally, act and deliver locally with precision.

Ibilola Amao has spent the past 30 years proving that Nigerian and African women belong in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

As the daughter of a nurse and civil engineer, Dr. Amao was raised in a household that deeply valued education. She experienced many types of culture shock, including in the education system, where there were hardly any other girls, let alone other Black students. The teaching style was drastically different, and she had to learn to adjust.

From being an “A” student in Nigeria, Dr. Amao struggled in England. She persevered, eventually passing her exams and enrolling at University of London, where she graduated with first-class honors in Engineering, following her late father’s path. She went on to earn her PhD in computer-aided design, drafting and structural engineering, where she was one of only two women in her graduating class.