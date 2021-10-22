Habiba Balogun, Principal Consultant, HB Consulting

Habiba is an alumnus of Harvard Business School Executive Education in Strategic Leadership. She has worked with clients consulting and training in the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia, and all over Nigeria, including the Niger-Delta and North-East, and progressed through various management roles and industries.

HB Consulting is an effectiveness and HR consulting Services Company, offering a comprehensive range of services, from organisation effectiveness services and training, to HR consulting including general to highly specialised staffing, diversity management, career management, teambuilding, and executive coaching for leadership teams, groups, and individual leaders.

They have carried out Start-Up HR consulting, HR outsourcing, and pioneer attraction and recruitment campaigns in diverse industries and sectors with recruitment completed within 6 weeks of the mandate from a diverse pool of best-fit candidates to fill vacancies.

Habiba had always wanted to be a doctor from when she was young, but her parents said that won’t be ideal for her because of her temperament, so she decided to study her favourite subject; French and got a job in a French Bank when she came back to Nigeria.

“I was doing corporate affairs at the bank, and I discovered that I had a flair for organising things and making everything go smoothly. People realised that I had flair for it as well, and were asking me to help them. I found it very fulfilling helping other people through my organisational skills.” She said. When she discovered there is a discipline called Organisational Development, she went to study it to become a professional. Since then, she has been doing Organisation Effectiveness.

Balogun has often helped to raise her voice for the voiceless. According to her, “With the challenges in Nigeria’s education sector, I joined hands with other people and we started a school. Back then, several children were kidnapped from school and nothing tangible was being done about it. I did my best by putting pressure on the government, so I joined the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement. I also joined WISCAR to help young, talented and hardworking girls on how to break barriers.” She revealed.

Habiba has 20 years of experience in Organisation Development, Change & Project Management, 28 years’ experience in public relations, customer relations and marketing. She has a keen insight into the challenges of organisational systems and leadership. Her leadership skills include visioning, strategy, stakeholder engagement, coaching, individual and team performance, emotional intelligence and conflict management.

She is also skilled in recruitment, HR start-ups, and HR restructuring in large and small organisations.

Habiba is well-travelled and speaks Ebira, English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian.