Foluke Michael – Founder, The Green Entrepreneurs

Foluke Michael is a Project Management Consultant, Author, IBM Enterprise Design Thinker and SDGs Implementer. She graduated with MSc in Project Management at the University of Salford Manchester, United Kingdom. She obtained a Certificate in Design-Led Strategy: Design Thinking For Business Strategy and Entrepreneurship from The University of Sydney, Australia.

Foluke is the CEO and Project Director of Creative Youth Community Development Initiative. She created CYIAC Corruption Busters and other anti-corruption initiatives to curb corruption through educational and creative development in children and youth. The anti-corruption educational materials were published by UNODC’ Education for Justice #SDG16 for Global Dissemination.

In 2018, Michael won the United Nations SDG Action Award – Innovator, at the Global Festival of Action for Sustainable Development. She also won the University of Salford Alumni Achievement Award in recognition of her exceptional contribution to society. Her works have been published globally.

She created ‘Solution17 for SDGs’. The initiative has been published twice by United Nations as ‘Good Practice’, and ‘Inspiring Breakthrough’ that scaled up to help galvanise the momentum for implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs Climate Action – SDG3.

She is currently leading global movement against climate crisis, she designed ‘Solution17 Art for Climate Change’, an initiative which has produced 34 Climate Action Enterprises on CANVAS, and was officially launched on September 25, 2020 by the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

In October 2020, Foluke was recognised as the Hero of Climate Action by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in support of #SDG13.

Foluke is also the founder of The Green Entrepreneurs. They undertake green initiatives with the primary objective to combat environmental problems by offsetting greenhouse gases (GHG). Green Entrepreneurs adopt sustainable, environmentally friendly production processes. They develop products with low energy consumption in mind and environmental responsibility is at the core of their culture. Her latest book ‘The Green Entrepreneurs’ was published on Amazon in 2021.

Foluke launched ‘Naija Climate Now’ towards sustainable climate action. The first phase was completed in December 2021 in partnership with United Nations, German Cooperation, Italian Consulate in Lagos, British High Commission and Sterling Bank.

She is a lover of creativity and innovation. She helps children and youths develop their God-given talents. She promotes and prepares them to lead positive changes in the future. In addition to this, she has strong passion for women empowerment, arts, culture and creative enterprise development.

Essentially, Foluke is a lover of her country – Nigeria. Hence she is passionate about seeing sustainable development in Nigeria. This thus drives her to engage in projects that can contribute immensely to nation building.