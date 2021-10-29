Foluke Aboderin Alakija , Independent Non-Executive Director at Willis Towers Watson Nigeria Limited

Foluke is a C-Suite banking and finance executive, and a thorough bred professional. She is a gender advocate and Independent Non-Executive Director at Willis Towers Watson Nigeria Limited.

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets.

They design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimise benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Their unique perspective allows them to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas, the dynamic formula that drives business performance. They have a history of over 50 years on the African continent and a footprint of owned and correspondent offices in 38 countries.

Read Also: Experts highlight path to success at Stanbic IBTC Bank business forum

Further on her passion for women empowerment, as MD of Missing Middle Nigeria Limited, the female centric company that provides SMEs with business and financial advisory services in form of capacity building training and hand holding services, the company is also a registered business service provider of Bank of Industry (BOI), with the purpose of facilitating loans for business owners.

A multi-faceted professional, Foluke is also the Managing Director of Irene Wright Credit & Investment Services Limited, a consulting company that is focused on trade products. The company has an on-going mandate to secure foreign currency trade lines for a local bank and is a trade agent for an international commodities company.

Formerly the Deputy Managing Director (Ag)/Executive Director at Ecobank Nigeria Limited, she is a seasoned banker, with over 32 years’ banking experience. She worked with Ecobank Group for 10 years, where she managed a balance sheet of c.N1 trillion ($2.6 bn) made up of large, medium and small companies.

Prior to joining Ecobank, she was Vice President at Citibank Nigeria where she worked and honed her skills for over 11 years, while attending several Citibank courses locally and abroad, and performed a short-time assignment in Citibank South Africa.

A banking career that commenced in 1985 at First City Merchant Bank (FCMB), Foluke worked in the Corporate Finance and Corporate Banking Departments of the bank for over ten years.

Today, she is actively engaged in organisations that advance women causes, and is an active member of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) and the Chairman of the WIMBOARD Institute Committee. She instituted the Women’s Mentoring Group at Ecobank Nigeria Limited.