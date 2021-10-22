Excellence Joshua, Founder, Techy Train Incubator

Excellence is the founder of Techy Train Incubator, a Nigerian based onshore and offshore training and recruitment agency that specialises in providing premium women virtual assistants and virtual assistant services from Nigeria to companies in Nigeria and around world. Their Virtual Assistants are recruited, trained and dedicated. She has trained over 4000 women in digital skills and helped over 400 women become gainfully self-employed leveraging technology skills.

She received a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) from the University of Ibadan, transitioned to technology and has obtained certifications from the International Association of Professions Career College as a Social Media Consultant, and Mastery of Social Customer Care Service from The Call Centre School. She has also obtained a Mini Master of Business Administration from the International Finance Corporation (a World Bank Group).

In 2019, she became a World Bank Fellow, won the AGS survivor woman award; in 2020, she won the Wrapper Initiative award by The First Lady Of Ekiti state, Bisi Fayemi. She was also winner, Mentoring Her Pitchaton, and 1st Runner-Up of The Youth Innovation Challenge by The Funding Space.

Through the Tech-Up Girls Initiative, she is empowering 5000 young women in Nigeria with basic digital skills between 2021 and 2022.

Joshua is an alumna of the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University and a member of the International Association of Professional Social Media Consultants (IAPO).

She loves to inspire entrepreneurs to build businesses that can run with or without them, giving them the freedom to have a sustainable and thriving business even through the toughest of curveballs life will throw at them.

Excellence believes that, with technology playing a role in various careers, from art and history to law and medicine and more, learning tech skills will set women up for economic independence. She believes that the Information and Communications Technology sector needs more girls and women therefore, they must get involved.

That is why, through her Techy Train’s online academy, they provide services like web design, graphic design, social media management and more to women.

According to her, the services are made easy so that the women can understand clearly.

When Excellence decided to give back something tangible to Africa and the young people around her, she dreamt of creating a system that truly made an impact in the lives of others; something that empowers them to have options and better leverage – especially women.

She knew that beyond numeracy and literacy, technology is the new foundation of learning and basic digital skills would soon no longer be an option.

Hence the decision to offer a basic digital skill course that is as practical as can ever be so people can easily apply and get results immediately.