Eneni Oduwole, Managing Consultant, Alter-Ed Limited

Eneni is a seasoned risk, operations management, environmental, social and governance risk strategist and implementer with over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing frameworks for enterprise risk management, environmental, social and governance risk management, business continuity management, process improvement, change management and project management alongside oversight on policy development and security administration.

She has presented at various workshops locally and internationally including the BCI Annual Conference, UK; IQPC ERM Africa Conference, South Africa; NiFEX Conference, USA; IBM/TWC Risk Seminar, Nigeria; and RIMAN Conferences, Nigeria.

Oduwole has taught at various university and corporate training programmes as guest lecturer since 2011; some of these programmes were at the University of Lagos, Postgraduate Risk Management Class, Financial Institutions Training Centre, and Abax-OOSA Training Institute.

She is a faculty member of the Risk Management Academy of Nigeria and an award winner of Information Security Person of the Month.

As Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer at Dangote Industries Limited, she was responsible for ensuring proper implementation of a robust enterprise risk management framework in all companies in the Group, by ensuring that adequate methodologies and tools are in place for timely risk identification, measurement, control and monitoring.

Also, she was responsible for ensuring that mechanisms for proactive and timely detection of prevalent and emerging key risks, whether credit, market, operational, strategic, reputational or business risks were properly deployed and reviewed periodically for relevance, and reporting key risks to the board, management and Process owners on an on-going basis.

Other responsibilities she had, included overhauling of the transport division with a fleet of about 10,000 to ensure issues such as stock-out and procurement of tyres and spare parts were adequately addressed alongside proper logistics management, management reporting and automated tracking of tyre management, managing the Group’s COVID centre to ensure end-to-end care was provided to all staff across the Group. She also developed frameworks and monitoring tools for anti-bribery and corruption, environmental, social and governance risks, and implementation of a governance, risk and compliance application for the Group.

As Group Head, Operational Risk Management at GTBank, she was responsible for developing and implementing a robust operational risk framework that would support the size and complexity of the bank in line with Basel II guidelines for operational risk management, with significant involvement in credit and market risk management.

Eneni is an Associate Member BCI UK (and Pioneer Country Rep., Nigeria); British Computer Society Certified Information Risk Manager; Prosci Certified Change Management Expert; Member of Institute of Internal Auditors, GARP, PRMIA, ACAMS; and Fellow, Association of Sustainable Professionals of Nigeria.