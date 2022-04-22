Damilola Asaleye, Co-Founder/Chief Operating Officer at Ashdam Solar Co. Ltd

Damilola has responsibilities within the company as Marketing, Sales and Operation, Solar Academy Director. She is currently doing her PhD in Energy Engineering with the MeSSO Research Group, Cork Institute of Technology (Ireland). She has a Master of Science degree in Physics from University of Ibadan (Nigeria) with specialty in Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics with Solar Energy from Bowen University Iwo (Nigeria). She has research publications centered on renewable energy and continues to improve her cognition of energy research and industry. Her knowledge of the energy industry and ability to develop client relationships has resulted in annual increase in business renewals for the organisation.

Damilola has been named one the foremost women in renewable energy Nigeria by the Environment Africa Group and Environment Africa Magazine. She is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) ambassador, and has inspired several young people to choose the STEM path, through mentoring, tutoring and presentations. She uses her experience to train and educate her community on benefits of energy management. She aims to reduce her country’s dependency on fossil fuel through energy management and renewable energy awareness.

Ashdam Solar Co. Ltd is a renewable energy company in Nigeria, providing clean, affordable and uninterrupted smart energy solutions. Over the years, they have built their reputation by providing quality alternative energy solutions to the Nigerian community with exceptional client satisfaction.

Ashdam Solar, under the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) /Academy for Women Entrepreneurs catalytic fund is providing access to clean and affordable energy for households and businesses in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, “We are also improving education of children through access to clean lighting solutions to improve their education activities.” Damilola said.

As part of their implementation of the project, they are training over 100 market women in the Farmer’s market (Oja Agbe), Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State in Nigeria on understanding climate change, renewable energy and energy efficiency. Youth/women entrepreneurs are also being trained on sales and basic maintenance of solar home systems.

According to Damilola, the solar-powered snacks cart was launched through collaboration of two companies in two industries: Ashdam Solar in renewable energy industry, and Maipassion Cakes and Events in the food industry.

The unavailability of clean energy access, affordable electricity, quality of food on the street and healthy snacks for regular commuters and common men on the street, are what Damilola says inspired the two companies to take the bull by the horn and create employment opportunities, energy security, food security, improved livelihood for common men and inclusive economic growth for all. Away from solar energy, Damilola is a dedicated family woman and passionate photographer.