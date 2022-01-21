Bukkie Adeyemi Adewuyi, Vice President, Internal Audit at Prospera Credit Union

Bukkie is a business leader with over 18 years of consulting and audit experience. In her past role with SNG Grant Thornton in Johannesburg, she was a Partner and Director, leading large complex portfolios and providing insights to Boards, audit committees, and the C-Suite. She played a big role as an advisor enabling clients’ anticipation and management of both current and emerging risks, transforming their internal controls, and fostering an effectively governed environment.

Within the firm, she proactively led business growth with a proven track record of cross selling the firm’s services; market visibility; quality and risk management; staff development and training. She represented Advisory on the Risk Management Committee of the firm (RMC).

An active player in the Industry, she was a board member of the Leadership Academy of the IIA(SA) as well as Chair of the Occupational Qualifications Committee. She was also a panel member of the ACCA (South Africa). She was part of the Community of Expert Practitioners (CEP) that redeveloped the national occupational qualifications for Internal Audit in South Africa. She was one of the esteemed judges on the Annual Global CFO Competition from 2016 – 2019.

An eloquent communicator, she has been quoted on topical issues in publications such as FINWEEK, NEW AGE as well as the IIA Adviser, the ACCA Accounting & Business and the ACCA Ambition Magazine. Her presentation skills are manifested in the various sessions she held during the National and Regional conferences of the IIA and ACCA roundtables in South Africa.

Her skills span across internal audit, risk identification, assessment and management, corporate governance reviews including board assessments and training, controls transformation, quality assurance review of internal audit functions, training, compliance audits and consulting, accounting, and tax. Her industry experience is both in the public and private sectors.

She immigrated to Canada in Dec 2019 and continued her career in the accounting, tax and internal audit field. She is currently the Head of the Internal Audit function at Prospera Credit Union in British Columbia where she is deploying her collaboration skills in building an “advisor & partner” brand for internal audit.

She is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, where she bagged a BS.c in Accounting & Financial Management with a 2nd Class, Upper Division.

She has an MBA in Business Administration and Management from University of South Africa. She is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA/CGA). She also has a Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA), a Fellow, Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA), Associate Chartered Accountant among others.