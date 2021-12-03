Bola Oduyale, Founder /Chief Executive Officer of CreditWise

Bola Oduyale is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CreditWise. She has operated in the financial services industry successfully for over 25 years. Amongst other institutions, she worked with Union Bank as well as Standard Chartered Bank in Nigeria and South Africa, where she rose to the position of Director of Financial Institutions before relocating to Canada.

A study revealed that more than 1.7 billion people around the world today are unbanked and cannot access the financial services they need. Access to finance, especially credit is more relevant today for sustainable development than at any other point in history and as such, CreditWise focuses on accelerating poverty alleviation, gender equality and economic growth by enabling financial access for those at the bottom of the pyramid, MSMEs and women.

Read Also: Cititrust Holdings repositions, divests from Cititrust Financial Services Nigeria

“I believe access to quality credit and financial services is a right for everyone, especially women and small businesses. Women are the core of the economic engine. When a woman is empowered, the benefits cascade down to the children, the man and the community as a whole.” she said.

CreditWise also offers loans to qualified borrowers including MSMEs – an important group that has been mostly neglected by the finance community. They aim to bring the credible CreditWise values to finance by providing their customers with new experiences. Their application and approval processes are fast and simple; funds are delivered to bank accounts within a few hours once the assessment is concluded.

Creditwise does not only provide access to finance, but also educate and advice on financial literacy and responsible borrowing.

They provide the capital your business needs to operate. The operating costs include buying inventory, paying employees and maintaining your building. If your capital is spread thin, it’s time for a working capital loan from CreditWise.

Oduyale worked with State Street Financials Group in Toronto where she led the team in charge of regulatory compliance, advising North American and European Financial Institutions (FI) on the implementation of regulatory and tax reporting standards.

Until recently, Bola Oduyale was CEO of Safetrust Mortgage Bank in Nigeria where she worked with regulators and investors to spearhead the recapitalisation and restructuring of the bank.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ibadan and an MBA from the University of Lagos. A seasoned professional who brings a wealth of knowledge and financial solutions to her diverse clients. She is a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Bola has attended several courses both in and outside of Nigeria, including the University of Toronto, London Business School and Lagos Business School. She is married with 3 boys.