Barbara Salami, Vice President, Digital for commercial at Moderna

Barbara Salami is a customer experience leader and advocate with proven record of success shaping and shaping enterprise digital experience programs, marketing optimisation and analytics capabilities. She is an expert in metrics-driven marketing and advanced program measurement. Salami is a swift alliance-builder who cultivates strong relationships across all levels of an organision.

She has the ability to leverage internal organisational competencies, and to identify strategic partnering opportunities to address client demands and organisational growth opportunities. Sha has excellent management and communication skills, and has been responsible for driving and managing end-to-end analytics for some of the biggest pharmaceutical products.

Her specialties include: customer experience strategy and optimisation, digital, data and analytics strategy, strategic planning and development, metrics/KPI development, marketing analytics and optimisation (digital/offline), relationship marketing to mention a few.

Barbara is very resourceful, she has a global background in leading and creating media optimisation, campaign management, agile omnichannel experience delivery and customer experience design, closed loop voice of customer programs and marketing experimentation among others.

Customer experience

She is currently Vice President of Digital for Commercial at Moderna where she is accountable for the strategic vision and direction for building a world class digital experience for patients, providers and related partners in care.

At Moderna, they believe mRNA is the “software of life” because, every cell in the body uses mRNA to provide real-time instructions to make the proteins necessary to drive all aspects of biology, including in human health and disease.

Given its essential role, at Moderna, they believe mRNA could be used to create a new category of medicines with significant potential to improve the lives of patients.

Furthermore, they are pioneering a new class of medicines made of messenger RNA, or mRNA. The potential implications of using mRNA as a drug are significant and far-reaching and could meaningfully improve how medicines are discovered, developed and manufactured.

Since being founded in 2010, they have worked to build the industry’s leading mRNA technology platform, the infrastructure to accelerate drug discovery and early development, a rapidly expanding pipeline, and a world-class team.

Prior to joining Moderna, Barbara spent five years at GlaxoSmithKline, where she held several roles including global head of multichannel analytics and insights, and US Pharma head of digital and customer experience optimisation.

Prior to GSK, she worked at Shire (now Takeda), Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca and Aetna. Barbara is an advocate for STEM education, gender parity and diversity and inclusion (including clinical trial diversity). She holds an MBA from Penn State University and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University.