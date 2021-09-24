Amaka Nsofor, Executive Director, Debt Capital Markets at Standard Chartered Bank

Amaka is one of the leading debt capital markets professionals in Africa with global experience spanning Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and Middle East, and has executed numerous transactions for clients across several countries and sectors. In particular, she has contributed significantly to the development of the capital markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, through various groundbreaking initiatives, working with regulators in various countries to develop their domestic capital markets and most importantly, facilitating access to the international capital markets for sovereigns and corporate institutions.

Amaka is also at the forefront of driving sustainable growth in Africa, in line with Standard Chartered’s priorities, having recently led the US$350m 10NC5 year Tier 2 Sustainability Notes by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, which represents the first ever Tier 2 Sustainability Notes by a financial institution in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as other social and climate bond initiatives.

As Executive Director, Debt Capital Markets at Standard Chartered Bank, Amaka is responsible for International Bond (“Eurobond”) origination and execution across Africa, local currency bond and commercial paper origination and execution in Nigeria, advising clients on the establishment of climate and social bond programmes and providing credit ratings advisory service to debut issuers.

As former Vice President, Debt Capital Markets Africa at Barclays Investment Bank, she was responsible for Eurobond origination and execution for a range of Sub-Saharan African clients including sovereigns, financial institutions and corporates, building the Barclays Group’s local currency debt capital markets business across Africa (ex-South Africa), including origination, execution and building in-country expertise and interfacing with various regulatory authorities in different countries.

Amaka recently announced that they priced a 5 year USD 500m senior unsecured Eurobond transaction for Access Bank Nigeria at a yield of 6.125%. She said the transaction attracted significant investor demand across US, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa with an orderbook in excess of USD 1.6billion.

Read Also: Standard Chartered holds new record with Access Bank’s $500m Eurobond issuance

“The success of the transaction underscores the strength of demand and highly supportive market conditions at the moment for well-regarded African and Nigerian credits.” Nsofor stated.

Nsofor is very passionate about societal and industry transformation. In addition to her role as a debt capital market executive, she is also the Director of Finance for Association of Issuing Houses in Nigeria, where she works with regulators and trade bodies to build the Nigerian investment banking industry.

She is also the Founder of Female Scholars Foundation, a non-for profit organisation set up to provide tertiary education, guidance and mentorship to young women in the rural areas, in order to adequately equip them to integrate into the modern society and obtain reputable professional jobs across the globe.