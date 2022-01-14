Adenike Olumide- Emmanuel, MD/CEO at Shea Baby Brand

Adenike Olumide-Emmanuel, is an entrepreneur and a young global leader with several years of productive experience in business start-up, management and expansion. With well over a decade of productive foray into the world of entrepreneurship and an extensive hands-on in people management, product design, sales and marketing and business consulting, Adenike can best be described as an entrepreneurship aficionado. Her cutting edge expertise, in-depth experience and varied exposure as an entrepreneur have been highly instrumental in building her business brand which is the Adenike Selah Foods and Products Limited, an indigenous products’ company that is providing quality Shea butter products to Africans in the continent and those in diaspora.

Selah Foods and Products Limited is a company that presently processes and packages Shea butter. Their Shea butter is 100% natural and their cosmetic brand is called Shea Baby Shea Butter.

Shea butter is fat extracted from the nuts of the Shea tree and are native to West Africa. It has been used as a cosmetic ingredient for centuries. Its high concentration of vitamins and fatty acids combined with its easy-to-spread consistency makes it a great product for smoothing, soothing, and conditioning your skin.

“Shea Butter is known and revered as the number 1 multipurpose skincare solution. But there are so many sources and it’s hard to discern the right one for you and your family. If you are looking for that real Shea butter with the nutty smell, then you cannot miss it with us at Shea Baby Shea Butter. We are a proudly Nigerian Company.” She says.

Selah Foods and Products Limited seeks to meet the needs of the Afrocentric market, provide employment opportunity for the teeming youth populace and contribute to national GDP. Adenike serves as the Managing Director of the organisation and doubles as the Chief Cream Formulator of the Shea Baby Brand.

As a consummate entrepreneur with significant expertise in human capital development, she tirelessly advocates for entrepreneurship development and youth empowerment by using available platforms to equip youths across the nation with bespoke tools and resources to pursue their passion, release their ingenuity and contribute their quota to national development.

Adenike leverages several platforms to train, inspire and mentor young minds, helping them discover and maximize their God given potentials and become useful to themselves and the nation. She is the founder of Opolo ati Ewa- a business and entrepreneurship platform that empowers women with requisite resources for business exploits. She also serves as a mentor on the Cherie Blair Foundation- a global platform where she voluntarily gives of her time to mentor ladies from all over the world.