Adefolashade Fadeyi, Founder, Brighter Girls Life Initiative

Adefolashade Fadeyi is a personal development expert for teens, a US certified Girl Empowerment Coach and a member of the Women Empowering Girls (WEG) Network, Dallas, Texas, USA. She is certified in Youth First Aid Mental Health, USA and also certified to teach the Girl Meets World curriculum of the Girl Leadership Inc . She also taught at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. She is a trained youth mentor and a curriculum developer with over 15 years of experience working with teen girls.

Brighter Girls Life Initiative (BGLI) is a non-governmental and a foremost girl organisation that equips teen girls with personal development skills, provides safe spaces and engagement opportunities that help girls find their authenticity, ensure they are well-rounded, maximise their adolescent years and are prepared for life.

They aim to create a community where girls are adequately equipped to maximise the present-day for a fulfilling tomorrow. They are also committed to creating safe places where girls can find support through mentoring, while giving them the information they need to make informed decisions.

Their work extends to supporting parents, educators and girl influencers in the communities, as they are committed to raising the next generation of strong women and world leaders.

Adefolashade’s dream to work with girls started as a teen which led her to secondary schools within her community, where she sought opportunities to speak to young girls. The engagements with the girls are either done on the assembly grounds or in their classes. This passion continued as she went on co-heading the Deborah Initiative as a student at the University of Ibadan, she also co-pioneered the ‘She Programs’ targeted at young women at the University of Ibadan.

“I believe adolescent years gives the girls the opportunity to learn and practice for the big stage of life (adulthood). If girls get the right tools, information, structured presence in terms of mentoring and role modelling, more women in our society will live fulfilling lives.” She said.

Fadeyi has since continued to work with hundreds of girls in different capacities. She has run teen workshops in churches and schools, created signature workshops, organised parenting conferences and served on parent and teachers association board.

“I hope to see girls live consciously from within. I want them to know there is enormous power within them, and if they believe in themselves, commit to harnessing their uniqueness and potentials, they will become their best versions, living fulfilled lives, and this is key to changing Africa”. Fadeyi stated.