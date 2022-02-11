Adaku Ijara, MD/CEO Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited, Emerging Africa Group

Adaku is an investment professional, chartered wealth manager and astute corporate lawyer with 16+ years’ experience spanning roles in multimanager investment funds, investment banking, private trust and asset management. She has a keen ability to offer a high level of service while working in the best interest of her clients, assisting key clients to create customised investment solutions. Ijara is the MD/CEO of Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited, Emerging Africa Group.

Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited (EAAML) is a licensed asset manager, registered with the SEC to provide fund/portfolio management services to individual and institutional investors globally. They offer exciting investment opportunities to all classes of investors. Your investments are managed and serviced by dedicated wealth management experts and portfolio managers (for HNIs) as well as well-trained personal financial planners and fund managers for retail investors.

Adaku is an effective communicator and leader with over a decade of experience in building, developing and leading high functioning teams with verifiable success identifying critical business drivers in markets.

She is a change agent, able to critically evaluate and rapidly respond to changing financial and business environments.

Ijara was voted “Most Execution Focused Staff” of the year 2017 in prior role at United Capital Trustees. Major achievements included the exponential growth of the Trust Fund under management which contributed significantly to Private Trust becoming the fastest growing business in United Capital in 2017.

As Group Head, Wealth Management, she built the wealth management office of the group from scratch by scope and business model, managing various assets held in trusts, estates and agency accounts including possession of assets, coordinating management, evaluating investment potential, recommending investment policy and handling the sales where required.

In her current role as MD of EAAML, the investment management subsidiary of the EAC Group, she is driving the growth and profitability of the asset management business. With the recent launch of their four mutual funds (Emerging Africa Balanced Diversity Fund, Emerging Africa Bond Fund, Emerging Africa Eurobond Fund and the Emerging Africa Money Market Fund), Ijara and her team are well positioned to achieve their goals.

For Adaku, impact investing is fast-growing and every day, new individuals and institutional investors are getting on the bandwagon. According to her, the world is rapidly changing and as it continues to do so, what is required to succeed and provide value to clients, companies, industries and even bank accounts is also changing. “As wealth managers, we must always be aware and interested in any innovation or new ways of thinking in the financial sector, especially when it has an impact on our continent.” She stated.