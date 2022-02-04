Adaeze Udensi, Executive Director at Titan Trust Bank Nigeria

Adaeze Udensi (PhD), has over 23 years of banking experience across retail, commercial, public sector, E-business, private wealth management, business development, credit & marketing. She brings to the table a deep knowledge of the market and business fundamentals relevant to the financial services industry.

Prior to joining TITAN, she was the Executive Director in charge of the South-South/South-East Directorate and Executive Compliance Officer for Heritage Bank. She also acted as the Managing Director in the absence of the CEO and was responsible for driving the retail business at Heritage Bank across the entire 160 branches in Nigeria.

Her sector experience includes 16 years working in different capacities at Zenith Bank where she oversaw the growth of its Oil & Gas, public sector, commercial and retail businesses, taking it to the second-largest portfolio in the bank before leaving as a General Manager in 2014.

Adaeze Udensi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking and Finance from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology and MBAs from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology and Bangor University, UK, as well as a PhD in Credit Management from the University of Panama. She has also attended several executive management programs in Wharton Business School, Kellogg School of Management, Harvard Business School, and INSEAD.

Read also: Banking sector and new tax regime

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Scotland, a member of the Strategy and Advocacy Committee of the Governing Council of The Chartered Institute of Nigeria (CIBN), Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Adaeze is an experienced executive director with excellent award winning history in the banking industry specialising in retail, commercial, corporate banking and compliance. She is skilled in sales, strategy, negotiation, risk management and corporate finance. Udensi is a very strong business development and turnaround management professional.

Titan Trust Bank was formed to take advantage of the identified gaps in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporate institutions.

Their team are best-in-class bankers, supporting the execution of the bank’s strategy while delivering on their service promise. Their branch network is structured to uniquely enhance quality service delivery with great customer experience.