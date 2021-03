Temi Adeniji has been appointed to the combined role of Managing Director of Warner Music South Africa and SVP, Strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa. Adeniji will assume this position in September, reporting to Alfonso Perez-Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. In addition, as SVP of Special Projects, she’ll work closely with Simon Robson, President,…

