Women in Business: Dudu Msomi

Dudu Msomi is the Founder and CEO of Busara Leadership Partners, whose expertise is to facilitate the development and effectiveness of leaders to achieve their desired goals. Msomi is a strategist, leadership coach, speaker and writer.

Msomi has expertise and experience in strategy workshops facilitation, strategy formulation and implementation, designing and implementing transformation programmes in companies and industry bodies, marketing, advertising, communications, human resources leadership and corporate governance. Dudu’s experience spans diverse industries such as retail, advertising, financial services, information, communications and technology consulting, industry body and membership services.

Dudu Msomi also writes on leadership, diversity, women in leadership, corporate governance, boards, small business and entrepreneurship amongst other topics.

She was awarded the 2013 Laureate Award by the University of Pretoria as a GIBS Alumnus to honour her outstanding contribution to the field of leadership development, strategy and governance. Msomi was selected by US Consulate in South Africa to be part of the mentoring programme with FORTUNE/US State Department Global Women Leaders from 25 April – 21 May 2010. Dudu is a Cherie Blair Mentee Fellow.

She holds board directorships on the Financial Services Board (FSB) and National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC). Msomi is a member of the Licensing, Litigation and Audit Committees of the FSB. On the NHFC Board, she is also a member of the Developmental Information & Strategy Committee (DISC) and Social & Ethics Committee. She is a Trustee on the Humulani Trust (Invicta Holdings).

As Managing Director, Ascentys, her key areas of focus were marketing, business development, brand management, project leadership and management. She contributed to breaking down barriers and fear of BEE, and increased knowledge of experienced and technically proficient black talents. She left the company because of her desire to re-invent the advisory service business model with the focus on particular decision makers. She then established Busara Leadership Partners.

As the Regional Director, Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), she implemented the YPO International membership strategy in Africa. She analysed the potential for YPO’s growth in the African market (excluding North Africa), identified potential markets and developed regional strategic plans. She also maintained communication and supported regional and chapter membership offices in Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and South Africa).

On her achievements at YPO, she contributed towards membership growth and awareness of YPO amongst indigenous Africans. She also successfully set up one new regional chapter in Southern Africa (YPO SADC Chapter).

She left because she was on contract and part-time (3 days a week). As a business woman and entrepreneur at heart, she decided to focus her energy on working with the consulting company, Ascentys, with new generation South Africans and innovative thinkers as partners and to learn about the Information, Communications & Technology field.

Dudu was also Group Human Interest Director at Saatchi & Saatchi. There, she implemented special projects and employment equity plan. She educated staff and management on labour legislation. She trained the employment equity committee and oversaw their functioning. Dudu also developed and implemented a mentorship programme and implemented a basic performance management system tailor-made for a creative environment.

Furthermore, she conducted employee surveys, developed and implemented training programmes. In addition, she was a confidant and advisor to black shareholders, she ‘Inducted’ and advised the Managing Director.

As a board and management team member, she represented the company on AAA Board, Advertising Standards Association’s Properties Committee, Black Management Forum to mention a few. She also representDudu Msomi is the Founder and CEO of Busara Leadership Partners, whose expertise is to facilitate the development and effectiveness of leaders to achieve their desired goals. Msomi is a strategist, leadership coach, speaker and writer.

Msomi has expertise and experience in strategy workshops facilitation, strategy formulation and implementation, designing and implementing transformation programmes in companies and industry bodies, marketing, advertising, communications, human resources leadership and corporate governance. Dudu’s experience spans diverse industries such as retail, advertising, financial services, information, communications and technology consulting, industry body and membership services.

Dudu Msomi also writes on leadership, diversity, women in leadership, corporate governance, boards, small business and entrepreneurship amongst other topics.

She was awarded the 2013 Laureate Award by the University of Pretoria as a GIBS Alumnus to honour her outstanding contribution to the field of leadership development, strategy and governance. Msomi was selected by US Consulate in South Africa to be part of the mentoring programme with FORTUNE/US State Department Global Women Leaders from 25 April – 21 May 2010. Dudu is a Cherie Blair Mentee Fellow.

She holds board directorships on the Financial Services Board (FSB) and National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC). Msomi is a member of the Licensing, Litigation and Audit Committees of the FSB. On the NHFC Board, she is also a member of the Developmental Information & Strategy Committee (DISC) and Social & Ethics Committee. She is a Trustee on the Humulani Trust (Invicta Holdings).

As Managing Director, Ascentys, her key areas of focus were marketing, business development, brand management, project leadership and management. She contributed to breaking down barriers and fear of BEE, and increased knowledge of experienced and technically proficient black talents. She left the company because of her desire to re-invent the advisory service business model with the focus on particular decision makers. She then established Busara Leadership Partners.

As the Regional Director, Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), she implemented the YPO International membership strategy in Africa. She analysed the potential for YPO’s growth in the African market (excluding North Africa), identified potential markets and developed regional strategic plans. She also maintained communication and supported regional and chapter membership offices in Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and South Africa).

On her achievements at YPO, she contributed towards membership growth and awareness of YPO amongst indigenous Africans. She also successfully set up one new regional chapter in Southern Africa (YPO SADC Chapter).

She left because she was on contract and part-time (3 days a week). As a business woman and entrepreneur at heart, she decided to focus her energy on working with the consulting company, Ascentys, with new generation South Africans and innovative thinkers as partners and to learn about the Information, Communications & Technology field.

Dudu was also Group Human Interest Director at Saatchi & Saatchi. There, she implemented special projects and employment equity plan. She educated staff and management on labour legislation. She trained the employment equity committee and oversaw their functioning. Dudu also developed and implemented a mentorship programme and implemented a basic performance management system tailor-made for a creative environment.

Furthermore, she conducted employee surveys, developed and implemented training programmes. In addition, she was a confidant and advisor to black shareholders, she ‘Inducted’ and advised the Managing Director.

As a board and management team member, she represented the company on AAA Board, Advertising Standards Association’s Properties Committee, Black Management Forum to mention a few. She also represented Africa on the Saatchi & Saatchi Worldwide Human Interests Committee (NY).

Dudu created a strong network with HR Directors within and outside the advertising industry which became instrumental in her recruitment strategies and helped cut their recruitment costs by ¾ and also helped accelerate their demographic changes to 60: 40 female to men ratio, with a large female management proportion, and 40:60 black to white ratio. She left because she required a new challenge to grow and to learn in a new industry.

ed Africa on the Saatchi & Saatchi Worldwide Human Interests Committee (NY).

Dudu created a strong network with HR Directors within and outside the advertising industry which became instrumental in her recruitment strategies and helped cut their recruitment costs by ¾ and also helped accelerate their demographic changes to 60: 40 female to men ratio, with a large female management proportion, and 40:60 black to white ratio. She left because she required a new challenge to grow and to learn in a new industry.