Women in Business: Abimbola Alale

Abimbola H. Alale (Ph.D) is the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Abuja, Nigeria.

Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT) is a company and agency under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy whose mission is to be the leading satellite operator and service provider in Africa.

NIGCOMSAT Ltd owns and operates the Nigerian Communications Satellite systems. The NigComSat-1R system is built to provide domestic and international satellite services via a 2 way satellite communications services across West, Central, South East Africa, Europe and Asia.

As a Nigerian Satellite Technologist, in 2016, she was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited by Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria. She was re-appointed in 2019 for another 4 years term in office by President Muhammadu Buhari. As of 2016, she stood as the first and only female CEO of a major satellite company in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

She holds a postgraduate degree in Space Studies and an MBA degree from the International Space University, Strasbourg, France. She also is a Ph.D. degree holder of Peace, Security & Strategic Studies from the Institute of Governance & Development Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria. Other Certificates were obtained at the Massachuttes Institute of Technology, USA and the Management School, London.

For over seventeen years, she has pursued an active career in the Space Sector, a career that began at the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) where, as the Assistant Project Manager, she was part of the team that championed the manufacture and launch of the first sub-Saharan African communication satellite, NigComSat-1 in May 2007.

Abimbola Alale actively worked on some national priority projects such as the NigComSat-1, NigComSat-1R projects and the establishment of a National Direct-to-Home Digital Transmission Centre. She is presently driving the full commercialization of NIGCOMSAT Ltd.

She has also been able to manage relationship with the public sector, consultants, satellite operators and other stakeholders within the industry and the media to create awareness, acceptance, and endorsement of NIGCOMSAT vision and strategy for the space and telecommunications industry.

Known for her strategic market savvy, she formulated a commercialization strategy and execution plan that leveraged on existing infrastructure with the objective of increasing revenue and decreasing capital expenditure, adopting the Public-Private Partnership model in the NIGCOMSAT Direct-To-Home project.

Today, Abimbola Alale stands tall amongst satellite professionals not only in Nigeria but the world as the visible woman at the head of a communication satellite business around the globe. She is a member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) federation. She is also a member of the International Space University Forum. She was recently admitted as a board member of Space Generation Advisory Council.

Until she became the M/D and CEO of NIGCOMSAT, she was the Executive Director, Marketing of the company. In 2015, she replaced Engineer Ahmed Timasaniyu, as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communications Satellite. She served as a member of Advisory Board Members to the Space Generation Council (SGAC), 2018–2019. The advisory board was designed to provide strategic direction and advice to SGAC. She has contributed to many national projects such as the NigComSat-1, NigComSat-1R projects and the establishment of a National Direct-to-Home Digital Transmission Centre.

“It is our duty that our connectivity to every industry, whether big or small, local or international, be achieved within a limited time possible to propel our economic growth.” She said.

Abimbola has always been captivated by astronauts and space; however, meeting a trailblazer in that line of career encouraged her to “Do something that is more beneficial to your people”.

As a lover of science, she often encourages girls to come on board because she believes that the girl child is a catalyst to national development if exposed to science and technology.

