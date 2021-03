With a PhD at 26, her eyes on the mark, WENDY A. OKOLO steadily soars

Wendy A. Okolo (PHD) is an Aerospace Engineering researcher in the Intelligent Systems Division at NASA Ames Research Center. Her focus is in the area of systems health monitoring and control systems design with applications to air and space components, vehicles, and systems. To that effect, she manages a multi-million dollar sub-project on a System-Wide…