Though a leading energy and infrastructure C-level professional, Rolake is currently Chief Commercial Officer at pan-African infrastructure developer, Mixta Africa, with a presence in 5 African countries. She has built a solid track-record as one of Africa’s leading female voices and thinkers in energy, oil & gas, renewables & infrastructure. She is a strategic and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login