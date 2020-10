Oyeyimika Adeboye, a pacesetter and evidence of how a woman can shatter the ‘glass ceiling’

Oyeyimika Adeboye is the Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc. and also the Cluster Director West Africa at Mondelez International. She joined the Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc as Finance and Strategy Director in November 2008. She was appointed as Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc on 1 April 2019 and Cluster Director of Mondelez…