Nigeria Info is kicking off events to mark a decade of premium conversations with the first-ever Glass Ceiling Convention holding on Sunday, March 7th, in commemoration of International Women’s Day. The Glass Ceiling Convention, a spin-off event of the popular radio show “The Glass Ceiling with Sandra Ezekwesili” is a 100 percent virtual summit to…

