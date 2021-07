Ibiwunmi Akinnola is an early year’s educator and lead consultant with over 21 years of cognate experience in early years education running Child Centre Preschool and Afterschool, and Child Centre Limited, Ikoyi, Lagos. She conducted several training programmes involving youths and the private sector development. With a vast wealth of knowledge, resources, expertise and care…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login