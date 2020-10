Funmi Roberts is the Founder and Principal Partner of Funmi Roberts & Co. a leading female-owned law firm with expertise in diverse areas of legal practice and offering quality legal services with the mission to, at all times, exceed their clients’ expectations. She is an astute leader with outstanding track record in mobilising for corporate…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE