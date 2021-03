From Goldman Sachs to Evercare Hospital Lekki, TEMI AWOGBORO knows her stuff

Temi Marcella Awogboro is an investment and operations executive with over 10 years of experience across origination, deal execution, portfolio management, fundraising in developed and growth markets. She currently serves as the Executive Director (Finance, Admin, Strategy) with Evercare Hospital Lekki, wholly owned by the Evercare Health Fund, a US$ 1 billion emerging markets healthcare…