Dolapo Kukoyi, Partner at Detail Commercial Solicitors

Dolapo Kukoyi is a Partner at Detail Commercial Solicitors and leads the firm’s Power Practice.

Kukoyi is one of the leading lawyers in Nigeria’s Power sector with extensive experience advising clients in the private sector, government agencies and regulators on a wide range of complex transactions.

Her transactional experience includes advising the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the 213 billion naira Intervention Fund for the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry; and advising clients on the privatisation of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) assets in the Nigerian Power sector.

Dolapo played an active role as a member of a core negotiating team nominated by the Disco Roundtable and Investor Group (pressure groups created by bidders in the privatised Distribution Companies and the NIPP assets) to negotiate with the Nigerian Government and Regulators on issues common to them.

She also led a team working with the Nigerian Energy Support Programme and NERC on the recently released regulation for mini-grids; and is currently advising the Lagos State Government on the Light Up Lagos project to facilitate the delivery of 3000MW to Lagos State through embedded power generation.

Kukoyi advised on the acquisition of National Integrated Power Plants – Calabar, Benin and Alaoji Generation Companies valued at $2.7 billion by EMA and Aiteo Consortia for 80% interest in each of the companies.

She also advised Aiteo Energy Resources Limited on its bid for five electricity distribution companies as part of the privatisation of the Nigerian Power sector.

Furthermore, she was responsible for advising Sona Group in Heineken International BV’s purchase of five of its breweries in Nigeria, increasing Heineken’s capacity by 3.7 million hectolitres.

In addition, she was fully involved in advising LaFarge Cement WAPCO Nigeria Plc on a joint development agreement for its expansion of Ewekoro Power Plant from 90mw to 300mw at a project cost of $405 million.