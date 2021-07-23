Chioma Afe, Group Head, Retail Marketing & Analytics at Access Bank Plc
Chioma is a motivated, proactive, strategic thinker, leader and digitally driven brand advocate. A successful marketing communications professional with a total of 23 years experience spanning FMCG, Consulting (Andersen), direct marketing, telecommunications, broadcast media/content marketing and financial services. Her work experience spans brand management of various global brands including coca-cola and Airtel, among others, with…
