Boroji Osindero is a qualified physiotherapist with over 20 years’ work experience in her field. She graduated from the University of Birmingham, England in 1998. She has an extensive range of clinical and administrative experience through her various work experience. She started her career as a physiotherapist in the UK and thereafter relocated to the United…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login