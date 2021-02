Bashirat Odunewu was appointed Group Executive, Energy & Infrastructure, Corporate Banking in 2019. Until this appointment, she was Group Executive, International Banking Group, where she was in charge of the First Bank African Subsidiaries and China Rep. Office. With over 28 years’ experience across institutional banking, corporate banking, commercial banking, investment banking and treasury in…

