AMARA ENYIA, Founder, Institute for Cooperative Economics and Economic Innovation

Amara is a problem-solver, advocate, PhD holder, triathlon competitor, daughter of activists and defender of the public with a passion for public policy.

Never one to settle for the status quo, Amara believes in thinking outside the box, challenging systems, and building new ones that reflect values that put the public interest first.

She got her start as a journalist, desiring to capture the human experience through stories. In addition to degrees in journalism and political science, she earned a Masters degree in education, a Law degree where she focused on international and environmental law, and a PhD in Education Policy.

Enyia has always sought to translate complex public policy to a form that is easily understood and used by the public to arm people with the information they need to make the best decisions for their lives. She consults with education organisations and community groups advocating on issues of education equity and works with groups to design community-centered education plans. She created “Thanks for Paying Your Taxes”, an animated series that simplifies public finance topics to help residents understand how their tax dollars are being used. She conducts annual in-depth budget analyses of the City of Chicago budgets and hosts town halls and workshops in communities across Chicago to help residents and community groups understand the numbers so they can advocate for their own interests.

She founded the Institute for Cooperative Economics and Economic Innovation, a social lab whose primary purpose is to educate, assist, and advocate for the expansion of cooperative economic models and other innovative economic development concepts that would diversify Chicago’s economic eco-system such as worker-owned cooperatives, housing cooperatives, community land trusts, sharing economy platforms, and financial institutions and products that support these enterprises.

She co-authored the book “Chicago Isn’t Broke: Funding the City We Deserve” which proposes fiscally responsible revenue-generating proposals for the City as well as ways to eliminate corruption and waste in city government. She is a staunch advocate for transparency in city government and equity as a matter of policy.

Amara’s goal is to help communities, especially challenged communities to unlock their civic imagination so they are empowered to create the solutions that address the city’s most pressing issues. She has worked in city government, managed a municipality, run non-profits, and worked at the grassroots level where she has always served as a bridge-builder and advocate.

Enyia proudly calls the West Side of Chicago home. When she’s not wandering through Chicago’s neighborhoods or writing, she’s either on her bike, in the pool, or learning a new language.

On the police killing of 16 year old Laquan McDonald, she says “Gray wisps of smoke emanating from dark concrete. That’s what I remember from the sliver of video of the police killing of 16-year-old Laquan McDonald. I couldn’t watch the actual shooting, my familiarity with Black death wouldn’t allow it.” She said but, she opened her eyes just as those thin wisps began to dissipate in the cool of the night air; wisps from gunshots, 16 of them, emptied into the body of a youth “failed by almost all of our societal systems. He lost his life at the hands of a state-sanctioned actor who couldn’t care less. Defund the police.” She states.

When she says “Defund the Police”, she means “it is not solely a declaration of what we don’t want (more police spending). It represents our ability to imagine higher and better uses of those resources in ways that build stronger, more resilient individuals and communities, such as investing in things like education, public health, housing, and equitable economic growth opportunities”. Says Amara.

For her, “There is no reason that an institution that obtains the lion’s share of our public dollars could fail so miserably at the very task it is charged with carrying out ‘To serve and protect’. ” Says Enyia.