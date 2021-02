Abi is the Chief Executive Officer of the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), and brings several years of strategic leadership, financial and investment management and operational management to the role. The African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association is the pan-African industry body which promotes and enables private investment in Africa. Prior…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login