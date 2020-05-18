BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Slight liquidity squeeze expected in absence of Nigerian T-Bills, OMO maturity this week

... Investors can seek attractive opportunities in commercial Papers say Afrinvest

by
T-Bills
T-Bills

The financial markets may experience slight liquidity squeeze as there would be no Nigerian treasury bills (NT-bill) and Open Market Operation (OMO) maturities this week. Treasury bills are short term investment securities issued by governments to finance national borrowing requirements. OMO is the buying and selling of government security, which enables a central bank to…

Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months

SUBSCRIBE
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

How to identify a Ponzi scheme

CBN rejects Investors demand as N70bn OMO records no sales 

T-Bill rates increase first time in 3 months as FG seeks…

1 of 98