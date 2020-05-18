Slight liquidity squeeze expected in absence of Nigerian T-Bills, OMO maturity this week

The financial markets may experience slight liquidity squeeze as there would be no Nigerian treasury bills (NT-bill) and Open Market Operation (OMO) maturities this week. Treasury bills are short term investment securities issued by governments to finance national borrowing requirements. OMO is the buying and selling of government security, which enables a central bank to…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months SUBSCRIBE