M36, a new digital lifestyle and investment platform powered by Union Bank, has announced the launch of a webinar series designed to equip participants with an in-depth understanding of wealth management, investment, and savings. The first edition tagged, ‘Investing in These Times’ is being organised in collaboration with Nigerian investment company, Sankore, and is scheduled…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login