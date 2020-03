Big Telco MTN Nigeria grew revenue by 12.6 percent in 2019 after rebounding from a slowdown in the third quarter of the year to post 14.1 percent year-on-year growth in the last three months of last year. With growing market share, MTN Nigeria delivered 38.7 percent year-on-year growth in 2019, although cost efficiency was an…

Already a member? Login! Choose us for news analysis that respects your intelligence, time and money. Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article SUBSCRIBE