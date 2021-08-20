Wema Bank supports stage plays on Awolowo, Obasanjo

Wema Bank Plc has backed the production of stage plays on two great Nigerian leaders, Obafemi Awolowo, the late Premier of Western Region, and Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria.

Specifically, Wema Bank is partnering with “The Dike of Shomolu”, a theatre and play production Company to produce the stage plays on the lives and times of the two great Nigerian leaders.

A statement issued by the company said the stage plays titled “Awo” and “Aremu”, will help people, especially the younger generation, understand the history and core values of the country, while learning about the history and culture of the country.

Wema Bank said it anchored its support for the stage plays on the need to build a bridge between its cultural heritage and present-day Nigeria.

It notes that Nigeria’s history is incomplete without the mention of late Obafemi Awolowo and Olusegun Obasanjo, who through their selfless acts have written their names in the sands of time.

The bank said its support for the arts, creativity, innovation, and entertainment is good for Nigerians as it will expand avenues for relaxation and escape from the hard issues that affect them.

The bank’s support will also help to educate the younger generation and help them understand the history and core values of their country entertainingly. AWO is a play on the life of Obafemi Awolowo. Awolowo was a mercurial figure in the evolution of the Nigerian State.

The play will depict his soft side, with a spotlight on the quick rise of his wife, HID Awolowo who stood by him through his challenging career as a state leader.

AREMU is a play on the life and times of Africa’s influential leader – Olusegun Obasanjo – using perfectly curated songs, dance routines, and fluid storytelling. The story takes us through his mystical birth, his peasant background, the errant stages of his adulthood, and his civil war years.

Wema Bank has been supporting worthy efforts and initiatives in sports, education, arts and culture, and entertainment as part of its corporate social responsibility.