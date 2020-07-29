Udoma appointed Pro-Chancellor of Akwa State University

Former minister of budget and national planning, Udoma Udo Udoma has been appointed pro-chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University.

Udoma, a former senator and lawyer is a key player in Nigeria’s corporate sector having held the chairmanship position of many blue-chip companies.

Governor Udom Emmanuel approved the appointment in a statement signed by Emmanuel Ekuwem, secretary to the state government.

Udoma takes over from Samuel Inyang, who according to the statement has ‘stepped aside’ from his post.

No reason was given for Inyang’s decision to ‘step aside’ but findings reveal that this may not be unconnected with plans by the Governor to appoint a new vice-chancellor from a particular senatorial district of the state

Udoma hails from Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District and with Inyang’s departure, observers believe the new vice-chancellor is likely to come from Akwa Ibom northwest Senatorial district.

The tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor of the University, Eno Ibanga ended in April but he was reappointed in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

Ibanga was among the 8 nominees recently cleared by the state assembly for appointment as a member of the state executive council.

The Governor has come under pressure from powerful interest groups to appoint the new vice-chancellor of the state university from a particular senatorial district of the state.